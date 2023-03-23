Steven Knight Signs on To Write a Star Wars Film

Earlier this week, word broke that Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and his co-writer, Justin Britt-Gibson, departed their Star Wars movie after turning in a script last month. Now, Variety is reporting that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has signed on to replace Lindelof and Britt-Gibson.

Knight is a prolific screenwriter who is primarily known for his crime films and TV series. In addition Peaky Blinders, Knight is best known for writing Eastern Promises and Dirty Pretty Things. Some of his other credits include The Hundred-Foot Journey, Allied, and Spencer.

This project will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and it is rumored to include characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. If so, that would mark the first advance of the franchise’s timeline since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Lucasfilm is expected to announce more details about this movie next month at Star Wars Celebration London. It may also be the Star Wars film that will bring the franchise back to the big screen. Directors Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy are also attached to helm Star Wars movies, but those projects don’t appear to be very far along.

Are you eager to see what Steven Knight brings to Star Wars? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.