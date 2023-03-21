Damon Lindelof Is No Longer Working on a Star Wars Script

Last year, word broke that Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof was working on a Star Wars script that may have featured characters from the sequel trilogy. But as first reported by Above the Line and confirmed by Deadline, Lindelof and his co-writer, Justin Britt-Gibson, have both left the project.

A reason for their departure wasn’t given, but Above the Line notes that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson turned in a draft last month before leaving. A new writer has reportedly already been chosen.

Lindelof may have foreshadowed his departure during a recent interview with Slash Film, in which he touched upon the difficulty of writing for Star Wars.

“I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high,” noted Lindelof. “If it can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist. That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77.”

“I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating,’ added Lindelof. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

Deadline’s report notes that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy remains attached to direct the untitled Star Wars film vacated by Lindelof and Britt-Gibson. Further details may be announced at Star Wars Celebration London next month.

