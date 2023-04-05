The Necronomicon Returns in a New Clip From Evil Dead Rise

You can’t have an Evil Dead movie without the franchise’s trademark MacGuffin around to cause mayhem. But although the upcoming installment moves the setting from a cabin in the woods to a high-rise apartment building, no one is safe from the Necronomicon’s influence. With just over two weeks left until its debut, Warner Bros. and New Line (via Cineworld) have released a new clip from Evil Dead Rise, which shows one of the film’s new characters discovering the fabled Book of the Dead. You can check it out for yourself below.

The scene introduces us to Danny (Morgan Davies), who lives in the aforementioned building with his mother, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), and his two sisters, Bridget (Gabrielle Echols) and Kassie (Nell Fisher). Stumbling across a dark room with dozens of crosses and medallions hanging from the ceiling, Danny eventually locates the Necronomicon behind a crack in one of the walls. Normally, finding a book made out of human flesh and covered with a swarm of locusts would make anyone run for the hills. But since most horror movie characters are pathologically incapable of using logic, we all know that’s not about to happen here. In short, Danny’s family is totally screwed.

The Book of the Dead is NOT an easy read ?



Behold an exclusive sneak peak at #EvilDeadRise! Book your tickets to witness the Mother of all Evil at Cineworld on April 21 ? https://t.co/EK6a3WRQp4 pic.twitter.com/TqaPnxV8RI — Cineworld (@cineworld) April 4, 2023

Lily Sullivan also appears in the film as Ellie’s sister, Beth, and she is the one who will be forced to keep her nieces and nephew safe when their mom suddenly turns into a Deadite. Evil Dead Rise notably marks the first entry in the franchise not to include Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams in any capacity. Regardless, the movie is already getting a positive response. Following its premiere at SXSW last month, critics have been praising the film as a worthy continuation of the original Evil Dead saga, largely thanks to the work of writer and director Lee Cronin.

Evil Dead Rise will hit theaters on April 21.

