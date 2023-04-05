Nearly forty years ago, the Dungeons & Dragons animated series brought the franchise to Saturday mornings in a very kid-friendly way. To an older generation of fans, this show may have been the first time they even heard of D&D. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves paid homage to the series with brief cameos from the characters during the shifting maze sequence. Now, the heroes from the animated series are sharing their own reactions to that scene.

Although the video below was clearly cobbled together from scenes used in the animated series, it does feature some amusing moments as the heroes responded to certain liberties that were taken with their appearance. Sheila the Thief objected to the color change to her hair, while Eric the Cavalier pointed out that Bobby the Barbarian’s counterpart was way too old.

Although the animated series was only a small part of Dungeons & Dragons, the cartoon has been getting more attention lately. The entire cast of the series recently got their own action figures for the first time. Additionally, IDW is publishing a comic book about the characters from the show. And they wouldn’t have gotten that cameo in the movie if directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley didn’t share some nostalgia for the show.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now playing in theaters.

