Chris Pratt Says Super Mario Bros. Sequel Teased Post-Credits

It has been 30 years since fans last saw the Super Mario Bros. in a film, so anticipation for The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to rise as the release date approaches. The excitement for the project is high, so much so that talks of a sequel have already begun. In an interview with CBR, Chris Pratt, who voices Mario, shared how the post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros. Movie teases a potential sequel.

“At the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about,” Pratt said. “And that gets me very, very excited.”

One of the ideas being floated around is a film based on Luigi’s Mansion, the first game in the Mario franchise launched on Gamecube. Luigi is the lead character in the game as he searches for Mario in a haunted mansion. Pratt acknowledged that there have been talks about Luigi’s Mansion, and the star thinks that idea would be “great.”

Another idea proposed in the interview involved Mario Golf, the sports video game featuring Mario characters playing golf. Charlie Day, who voices Luigi, loved the idea, saying they could “do research at Augusta,” the famous golf course home to the Masters Tournament.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is tracking to be a smash hit with audiences. The film will open on Wednesday instead of a Friday to take advantage of the Easter weekend. Deadline reports the film could open between $85-90 million domestically. That would break the record for the largest North American debut for a movie based on a video game, besting Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $72 million in 2022.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 5.

