Warner Bros. Rejected an Animated DC vs. Mortal Kombat Movie Pitch

An animated DC vs. Mortal Kombat movie was previously pitched to Warner Bros. Animation, but the studio ultimately rejected the idea.

Speaking with ComicBook, writer Jeremy Adams revealed that an animated DC vs. Mortal Kombat movie was pitched to Warner Bros. at one point in time; however, the studio decided not to move forward with the project.

Adams didn’t divulge why Warner Bros. Animation didn’t want to go forward with the film but said fans should “lower [their] expectations” about it happening. “I don’t know if they have any plans to do more,” he said. “I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed.”

Adams continued, “I think at the end of the day, I don’t know if they’re ever going to do any more. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved. That would be great because I really love it. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it would be really cool though. Trust me, I would love to see a DC Mortal Kombat. That would be super, super cool.”

In 2008, Midway Games published a Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe fighting video game for Play Station 3 and Xbox 360.

What’s next for DC’s animated universe?

Following the release of 2023’s Justice League: Warworld, an R-rated DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation movie that was co-written by Adams, the studio is now working on a Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part One movie that is expected to release in 2024. The movie will adapt the iconic DC storyline published in 1985-86 by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. Based on the title, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Two will follow at a later date.

An R-rated adaptation of Watchmen is also in the works from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios.