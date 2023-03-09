Bowser’s Conquest Begins In Final Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

Most of the Super Mario games have the same essential plot. Bowser either kidnaps Princess Peach and/or tries to take over the Mushroom Kingdom. So The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel when it comes to the story. However, the final trailer for the film does succeed in making Bowser’s conquest plans seem like a genuine threat. There’s also some hilariously morbid dialogue from one of Bowser’s cutest prisoners.

Fortunately, Mario has some allies of his own. His brother, Luigi, may be one of Bowser’s hostages, but Princess Peach and Toad are stepping up to accompany Mario on his rescue mission. Additionally, it looks like Donkey Kong is siding with Team Mario as they hit the Rainbow Road for some Mario Kart-style action.

Chris Pratt is headlining the voice cast as Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 5.

