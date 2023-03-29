Sony Will Premiere New Spider-Verse Short In June

This summer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will continue Miles Morales’ heroic journey as the Spider-Man of his world. However, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won’t be Miles’ only appearance on the horizon. Via Variety, Miles will return in a new Spider-Verse short film, The Spider Within.

According to the report, The Spider Within will follow Miles as he tries to balance being Spider-Man with his increasingly difficult “responsibilities as a teenager, friend and student.” It also notes that “after a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil.”

The Spider Within will premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. It’s not clear when it will be shown outside of the festival. But presumably it will be included in Across the Spider-Verse‘s blu-ray and digital release.

This short film was created through LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers), a mentorship program run by Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks. LENS is geared towards giving “high-potential candidates from underrepresented groups an opportunity to gain valuable leadership experience.”

For The Spider Within, Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan, and Joe Darko were chosen to create the short under the supervision of veteran producers Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg.

“We are incredibly proud of how the hard work of all four filmmakers,” said Kouyate and Schulenburg in a statement. “They far exceeded all expectations as they stepped into their leadership roles and created a remarkable short. We are very grateful to be part of a studio that is doing meaningful work to give voice to varied groups and to the studio leadership — Kristine Belson, Michelle Grady, Pam Marsden and Paul Martin — who gave rise to this program and supported us every step along the way.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

