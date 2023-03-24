Brie Larson Was Afraid To Join the MCU as Captain Marvel

Brie Larson is undoubtedly one of the leading faces of the MCU in the post-Endgame era. Larson became the first woman to headline her own MCU movie when Captain Marvel bowed in 2019, and she will reprise her role later this year in The Marvels. The Oscar-winning actress is now a global sensation, but it almost never happened. Initially, Larson was afraid to join the MCU because of the effects it could have had on her personal life.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Larson explained her hesitation to accept the role of Captain Marvel. “I was scared of what would happen to me,” said Larson, fearing that superstardom would affect her ability to remain unspotted in public places and “do the things she loves.”

“What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist,” Larson continued as she elaborated on the thought of joining the MCU. Ultimately, Larson believed the benefits of joining a billion-dollar franchise like Marvel outweighed the drawbacks. However, Larson still manages to contain her expectations in the MCU by removing the idea of “being put on a pedestal” from within herself.

Larson will next appear as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in The Marvels. Larson’s co-stars include Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Originally scheduled to premiere on July 28, The Marvels will now arrive in theaters on November 10.

