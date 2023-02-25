The Marvels’ Brie Larson Praises Her Co-Star, Iman Vellani

Last year, Iman Vellani made her MCU debut in Ms. Marvel, and she was widely praised for her performance as Kamala Khan. Vellani’s next major project is The Marvels, which will feature a team-up between Kamala and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. And Larson is already effusive with praise for young co-star.

“Iman is the future,” said Larson during an interview with EW. “She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I’m so excited for her success and I’m so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She’s one of my favorite people on this earth.”

“I feel like the big joke is always that you’re being schooled by people younger than you,” continued Larson. “So I’m sure there are ways that I’ve been able to be of service to her, but also at the same time, she teaches me so much every single day. I’m just grateful for her friendship.”

Within Marvel’s comic book universe and in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, Larson’s Carol Danvers is an inspiration and an idol to Kamala Khan. They have a close relationship in the source material, and Larson told EW that she’s looking forward to bringing that to life.

“A huge part of why I wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of Ms. Marvel and what that meant,” added Larson. “To see that character realized by such a brilliant human with so much potential is just a really exciting thing.”

Vellani and Larson will also be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who took over the role in WandaVision from Akira Akbar, the actress who portrayed young Monica in the Captain Marvel movie. In Marvel’s comic book universe, Monica was the second Captain Marvel before she eventually settled on using Photon as her codename. The Marvels will mark the first time that Carol, Kamala, and Monica have appeared together in live-action.

The Marvels will hit theaters on Friday, November 10.

