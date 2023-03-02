Haunted Mansion Releases First Poster, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Our first look at Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot is almost here. Less than a month after moving up its release date, the studio has premiered the first official teaser poster for the upcoming film, the second adaptation of the Disneyland ride of the same name. But that’s not all—the movie’s first teaser trailer will also be premiering online tomorrow, March 2.

Rosario Dawson stars in Haunted Mansion as Gabbie, a single mother who buys a New Orleans mansion for a stunningly low price. But when she moves in with her nine-year-old son, Travis (Chase Dillon), they discover that it’s already home to a number of supernatural entities. That’s why Gabbie enlists several paranormal experts to exorcise the house of its ghostly inhabitants.

Presumably, Dillon’s character is the one who appears near the bottom of the poster as he stares down the length of a long, twisting hallway. And no, this isn’t an homage to Inception. The hall, also known as the portrait corridor, is a major fixture of the original theme park attraction. As anyone who’s been to Disneyland can tell you, the portraits lining the walls famously change into hideous versions of themselves when lightning flashes outside. It’s also the spot where guest board “doom buggies” before taking a tour of the mansion.

You can check out the film’s new poster below.

The movie also features LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Danny DeVito as the band of experts who team up with Dawson’s character to fight the house’s spirits. Additional cast members include Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj. Justin Simien directed the film from a screenplay by Katie Dippold.

Haunted Mansion will hit theaters on July 28.

What do you think of the new teaser poster? Are you excited to watch the first trailer tomorrow? Let us knowin the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Boundless Realm: Deep Explorations Inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.