Peacock Debuts Twisted Metal Poster, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Sony’s next big PlayStation adaptation is barreling forward with some serious firepower. Peacock has released the first poster for its upcoming Twisted Metal series, based on the hit video games of the same name and starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role. But that’s not all— the streaming service also confirmed that the show’s first teaser trailer will premiere online tomorrow, April 28.

The poster finds Mackie behind the wheel of his own car, which has a machine gun affixed to its right-hand side. Not much is known about his character, John Doe, an amnesiac milkman tasked with delivering a package across the barren, post-apocalyptic remains of the United States. However, the real star of the show might be Sweet Tooth, the original games’ flame-headed mascot who wears a clown mask and drives around in a tricked-out ice cream truck, which can be seen in the poster’s background. You can check Peacock’s announcement below.

It’s worth mentioning that the series’ logo is virtually identical to that of the vehicular combat games that inspired it. And between that and all the exploding missiles in the background, it’s clear that the show intends to do right by the destructive spirit of its source material by combining elements of action and comedy. Regardless, time will tell if it manages to pull this off.

Aside from Mackie, Twisted Metal also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Richard Cabral, and Neve Campbell. Wrestler Samoa Joe will physically portray Sweet Tooth, while executive producer Will Arnett is providing the character’s voice. The show was developed by Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Michael Jonathan Smith acting as primary showrunner.

Peacock hasn’t announced a release date for Twisted Metal. But hopefully, tomorrow’s trailer will include the date.

What do you think of the series’ new poster? Are you excited to watch the trailer tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Metal Gear Solid V

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Additionally. Regardless.