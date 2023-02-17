Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot Moves Up To July

The Haunted Mansion is opening its doors two weeks earlier than previously announced. Although Disney initially set an August 11 release date for the new film based on its long-running theme park attraction, the studio just confirmed that the upcoming reboot will now hit theaters on July 28.

Until today, the July spot was reserved for The Marvels. But with that film moving to November 10, Haunted Mansion was able to swoop in and claim that date for itself. The movie now faces some stiff competition at the box office, arriving one week after Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Warner Bros.’ Barbie. Paramount is also releasing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 7.

Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, a single mom who moves into a surprisingly affordable New Orleans mansion with her nine-year-old son, Travis (Chase Dillon), in an effort to start a new life. But eventually, they both learn that the house is harboring a few dark secrets of its own. That’s why they reach out to a cadre of paranormal experts, including a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a college history professor (Danny DeVito), to help them rid the house of any evil presence.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto also star in the movie as Madame Leota and the Hatbox Ghost, two characters who famously appear in the original theme park attraction. Other cast members include LaKeith Stanfield, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj. The film’s release comes almost 20 years after Disney’s last attempt at a Haunted Mansion feature, which starred Eddie Murphy. Justin Simien is directing the reboot from a screenplay by Katie Dippold.

