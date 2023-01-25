Skybound CEO Teases a New Take on Dracula in Renfield

Dracula is one of the most adapted horror characters in film and television history. From Christopher Lee and Gary Oldman to Gerard Butler and Luke Evans, many actors have taken on the role of the iconic vampire. With so many interpretations of the character, it’s hard to stand out. But if any actor is up for the challenge, it’s Nicolas Cage, who will bring a fresh take to Dracula in Renfield.

David Alpert, CEO of Skybound, which produced the film from an idea by Robert Kirkman, sat down with Screenrant to discuss how Renfield will provide a fresh interpretation of the legendary character. Alpert believes the particular dynamic between this Dracula and his lackey, R. M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), is something the audience has never seen before.

“The thing for us with Renfield was you’ve seen plenty of Dracula stories,” Alpert said. “There’s been a million Dracula stories, but I guarantee you have never seen this take on Dracula, or the notion that Renfield and Dracula are in a co-dependent relationship and that Dracula’s the ultimate narcissist.”

“It’s one of those things that once you hear it, you’re like, ‘Ah, of course.’ You call somebody a psychic vampire at work,” Alpert continued. “You’re like, ‘Oh, no, no. He is not only a psychic vampire, he’s the vampire.’ You play those dynamics. I don’t think we’ve ever really seen that. I think it’s always those intersections of something familiar but done in a completely different way that we love.”

The originality of Renfield revolves around the main character, as the film will be told from the point of view of Renfield, not Dracula. Cage even called it Hoult’s movie in previous interviews. However, the ever-animated Cage as Dracula should be worth the price of admission, regardless of the little time he spends onscreen.

Renfield hits theaters on April 7.

