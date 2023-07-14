Dracula Gets Universal Monsters Comic Series From James Tynion IV, Skybound

Dracula is getting his own Universal Monsters horror comic series from Skybound Entertainment and writer James Tynion IV.

Skybound Entertainment announced Universal Monsters: Dracula is arriving in comic book shops in October 2023. Written by Tynion IV (Something Is Killing the Children, DC vs. Vampires), the four-issue limited series features artwork by Martin Simmonds.

“A few times in my life I’ve had the pleasure of writing about one of the great pop culture icons, but there is something singular about Dracula that made this opportunity too good to pass up,” said Tynion IV. “The challenge in front of Martin and I is to take the bloody heart of the Universal Pictures classic and find a bold new way to bring the character to life. It’s been one of the most exciting creative challenges of my life, and I am phenomenally excited for you to see the horrors we have in store for you.”

What Happens in Dracula’s New Universal Monsters Comic?

The first issue of Universal Monsters: Dracula will revolve around Dr. John Seward, a character who played a prominent role in the original 1897 Dracula novel by Bram Stoker. As Seward deals with a mysterious new patient admitted into his asylum, his daughter, Lucy, finds herself being drawn to the nefarious entity that lives nearby.

R.M. Renfield, Mina Seward, and Van Helsing are also said to play into the series in various capacities.

“Dracula has always been a horror favorite of mine, so to get the chance to work on an exciting new interpretation of this character alongside my Department of Truth Co-creator, James Tynion IV, was one I couldn’t pass up,” Simmonds said. “I’m so excited for readers to experience our version of Universal’s classic monster–and I hope you enjoy the direction we take the story.”

Universal Monsters: Dracula features variant covers by Joshua Middleton, Francis Manapul, Julian Totino-Tedesco, and Jenny Frison. The first issue releases on October 25, 2023 from Skybound Entertainment.