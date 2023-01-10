Nicolas Cage Shares the Inspiration Behind His Dracula in Renfield

In the first trailer for Renfield, Nicolas Cage unveiled his highly-anticipated version of Count Dracula. The Count is arguably the most famous vampire ever depicted on film. Cage joins the long list of actors who have portrayed Dracula onscreen, including Bela Lugosi, Gary Oldman, and Frank Langella. However, Cage revealed the actor (via Collider) who served as the inspiration for his version of Dracula in Renfield.

“Well, I had a lot of help. There were a ton of super-talented people on that movie that helped design the look,” said Cage. “We wanted it to be more homage, more Christopher Lee. I favored Christopher Lee as Dracula and I liked his kind of sixties hairdo, but the wardrobe, the costume, and no, I didn’t come up with the idea for the rings. That all came out of a wardrobe. They came in with all that. Maybe they [sensed] something in me that I would like that, but that was really their contribution.”

Although Cage stars as the legendary vampire, the film is about Dracula’s most famous henchman, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult). Because Hoult’s character is the focal point, Cage did not get as much time as he would have liked to assimilate the role. However, Cage believes his performance can be a worthy addition to the Dracula lore.

“I don’t have a lot of screen time. It’s really Nick Hoult’s movie, and it’s about Renfield. I didn’t have the time, like the two-hour narrative to really dig deep into Dracula’s pathos per se. It’s not that,” said Cage. “But I did have enough screen time to be able to try to develop a pop-art style to the character that hopefully will be a nice contribution to the other performers that have done it, that have had their take on this legendary character in both literature and cinema.”

Renfield opens in theaters on April 7.

