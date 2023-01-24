The Way of Water and Wakanda Forever Land Major Oscar Nominations

Genre films tend to be overlooked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences when it comes time to hand out the Oscars. However, this year’s Academy Award nominations did have something to offer for some of the biggest sci-fi and comic book movies of the year. James Cameron was once again snubbed for Best Director. Regardless, Avatar: The Way of Water had four nominations, including Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, and Visual Effects.

The multiversal sci-fi indie hit, Everything Everywhere All at Once, was also nominated for Best Picture. The rest of the nominees for Best Picture include All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All at Once actually had the most nominations of any film, with eleven in all. Michelle Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress, while the comeback kid, Ke Huy Quan, got one for Best Supporting Actor. Their co-star, Stephanie Hsu, was seemingly snubbed by earlier award shows. Regardless, Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis were both nominated for their supporting turns in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had five nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Angela Bassett. Within the film, she played Queen Ramonda, the mother of the late T’Challa and his sister, Shuri. The other nominations for Wakanda Forever include Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” and Best Costume Design.

Michael Giacchino’s magnificent score for The Batman was not among the nominees this year. However, the Matt Reeves-directed film landed three nominations of its own for Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Sound.

The Oscars will be given out at this year’s Academy Awards on March 12.

