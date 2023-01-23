Morbius Gets 5 Razzie Nominations

Tomorrow, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards. And we’re pretty sure that Morbius won’t make the cut. Instead, Sony’s loose adaptation of a Spider-Man villain will have to settle for five Razzie nominations. As announced earlier today, Morbius is competing for some of the most dubious prizes in cinema, including Worst Picture of the Year.

The other nominees for Worst Picture are Blonde, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake, Good Mourning, and The King’s Daughter. Surprisingly, Morbius did not have the most Razzie nominations. Machine Gun Kelly’s alleged comedy, Good Mourning, had seven nominations, while Pinocchio had six.

Jared Leto is also up for Worst Actor for his portrayal of Dr. Michael Morbius. However, Leto will have his work cut out for him to win in that category. His competitors include Colson Baker/Machine Gun Kelly for Good Mourning, Pete Davidson for Marmaduke, Sylvester Stallone for Samaritan, and Tom Hanks for his role as Gepetto in Pinocchio.

The other Morbius nominations went to Daniel Espinosa for Worst Director, Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless for Worst Screenplay, and Worst Supporting Actress for Adria Arjona, who portrayed Dr. Martine Bancroft.

The Razzie Awards will be held on March 11. Morbius is now streaming on Netflix.

How many Razzie Awards will Morbius take home? Share your predictions in the comment section below!

