Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Seven Oscars

Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only walked away with one award each at this year’s Oscars. However, the film at the top of the mountain was a sci-fi movie like no other. A24’s multiversal adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the Academy Awards with seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Editing for Paul Rogers, and three out of the four acting categories.

Michelle Yeoh led the way for Everything Everywhere All At Once with her win for Best Actress. Earlier in the evening, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their respective performances in the film. The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser won for Best Actor.

As expected, The Way of Water took the Best Visual Effects award, while Wakanda Forever won Best Costume Design. However, Angela Bassett’s Best Supporting Actress bid for Wakanda Forever wasn’t enough to overcome Curtis in that category.

The other big winner this year was All Quiet on the Western Front, which landed the awards for Best Original Score, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography. Top Gun: Maverick, one of the biggest box office hits of 2022, won Best Sound. Additionally, RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu” was named Best Original Song.

Director Guillermo del Toro added to his Oscar collection with a Best Animated Feature win for his adaptation of Pinocchio for Netflix. The Best Animated Short Film winner was The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

In the remaining categories, Women Talking won Best Adapted Screenplay, An Irish Goodbye was the Best Live-Action Short Film, The Whale claimed Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Navalny won for Best Documentary Feature, and The Elephant Whispers was this year’s Best Documentary Short Film.

What do you think about this year’s Academy Award winners? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Avatar The Way of Water

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.