Black Adam 2 Won’t Be a Part of DC’s Next Chapter

There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of Black Adam, especially since the film doesn’t seem likely to break even. Regardless, the star of the movie, Dwayne Johnson, has been particularly bullish about a sequel. However, after a meeting with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Johnson has announced that Black Adam 2 will not be a part of DC’s next chapter. But it hasn’t entirely been ruled out.

On Twitter, Johnson wrote “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam. can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Additionally, Johnson assured his fans that there were no hard feelings between himself and Gunn.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed,” added Johnson. “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

You can read Johnson’s full response below:

Shortly thereafter, Gunn shared a response of his own:

Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon. ? https://t.co/NLwRqBVkd1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

It’s interesting that Johnson noted that they were considering “DC multiverse chapters” for his potential Black Adam return. This may indicate that his incarnation of Black Adam won’t carry over to the new DCU that will likely begin with a new Superman movie written by Gunn himself.

Do you think that Black Adam 2 will ever go forward? Let us know in the comment section below!

