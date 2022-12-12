Netflix Will Release Legendary’s Live-Action My Hero Academia Movie

We can officially add one more anime adaptation to Netflix’s upcoming slate. Last year, Legendary announced plans to produce a live-action film based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, with Shinsuke Sato sitting in the director’s chair. Now, Deadline brings word that Netflix has landed the movie’s distribution rights.

The latest report also confirms that Joby Harold, the head writer behind Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, has come on board to write the film’s screenplay. Harold was previously a co-writer on Army of the Dead with Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten. He also worked on The Flash and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, both of which will hit theaters next year.

Horikoshi launched his original My Hero Academia manga in 2014. The story imagines a world where superhuman abilities (otherwise known as “Quirks”) are commonplace. Around 80% of the population exhibits some kind of power. Unfortunately, Izuku Midoriya isn’t so lucky. Although he dreams of becoming a superhero just like his idol, All Might, Izuku was seemingly born without a Quirk of his own. But after meeting All Might in person, he finally gets his wish and begins attending the world’s most prestigious school for heroes in training.

In 2016, Horikoshi’s series made the jump to anime. The show is currently in the midst of its sixth season, with all episodes streaming on Hulu in the United States. Additionally, the anime has spawned three theatrical films that hit Japanese theaters in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

My Hero Academia marks Sato’s English-language debut as a director, having previously helmed Japanese features like The Princess Blade, Bleach, and Kingdom. Mary Parent and Alex Garcia are producing the new film on behalf of Legendary. Toho Co., Ltd is handling the movie’s theatrical release in Japan.

How do you feel about Netflix distributing My Hero Academia? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

