Jake Sully Learns the Ways of the Water in the Latest Avatar 2 Preview

Avatar: The Way of Water not only continues the story of Jake Sully and the Na’vi, it will also introduce new characters and explore different regions of Pandora. One of film’s biggest new additions is the reef-dwelling Metkayina clan, and in the latest preview for the upcoming sequel, Jake (Sam Worthington) finally meets their tribal leader.

The 30-second TV spot opens with Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari, the leader of the reef people, asking Jake why he and his family have come to them. The humans are back, and this time around, they’re not looking to compromise. As Jake says, “They’re hunting us.” With their previous home unsafe, Jake, Neytiri, and their children head to the water for safety.

Aptly named The Way of Water, the sequel will incorporate Pandora’s vast oceans into the storyline. Much has been said about how the cast spent months of training to film the underwater scenes. Just like the actors themselves, Jake and his family must learn the ways of the reef people. That includes learning to ride the wild creatures that fly high above the sea and dive under the water.

Although they’ve found shelter, the Na’vi still aren’t safe with the RDA around. In the clip, Neytiri desperately says, “We must protect the people.” The ensuing battle of epic proportions will impact all of Pandora as the Na’vi defend their home on both land and at sea.

Avatar: The Way of Water swims into theaters on December 16.

