Avatar 2 Video Celebrates Disney+ Release of The Way of Water

Disney has released a new Avatar: The Way of Water video to celebrate Avatar 2’s arrival on Disney+, making the streamer the only place you can watch both Avatar and its sequel.

Is Avatar 2 now on Disney+?

As the Avatar sequel has now become available on Disney+, the new video shows multiple scenes from the blockbuster sequel.

Check out the Avatar: The Way of Water video below:

The motion picture event of a generation has arrived on @DisneyPlus ?#AvatarTheWayOfWater is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Zr5ccmE1il — Avatar (@officialavatar) June 7, 2023

“Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.“

Avatar: The Way of Water was directed and co-written by James Cameron, who started the franchise with 2009’s Avatar. The cast saw the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, among others. Additional cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Before hitting Disney+, Avatar 2 grossed over $2.3 billion at the box office, one of the biggest successes in movie history. Fans can expect more Avatar movies in the future, with Avatar 3 already having a tentative release date on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 set for December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.