Listen to The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost” in New Clip From Avatar 2

The last high-profile release of 2022 will be Avatar: The Way of Water. It’s been 13 years since Avatar, and James Cameron’s sequel is pulling out all the stops to make The Way of Water the event of the year. That includes recruiting The Weeknd to provide a song for the soundtrack. Titled, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” The Weeknd’s voice echoes throughout the new promo for Avatar 2.

The Weeknd first teased his involvement with the sequel in a tweet last week. Now, the singer confirmed the song will be released on December 15. “Nothing Is Lost” was produced by Simon Franglen and the electronic group Swedish House Mafia. Franglen also composed the score for the sequel.

The 45-second clip opens with Jake Sully’s voice as he says, “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.” Family will be at the heart of the sequel, which takes place more than a decade after the first film. Jake, Neytiri, and their children are forced to flee from their homes, and they will head to the ocean. The stunning footage teases new beautiful creatures and spectacular underwater sequences.

The new clip also teases the Na’vi preparing for war against the humans and the RDA. The creatures of Pandora are under attack as the RDA bombs the homes of Na’vi. However, the Na’vi are ready to fight back as the promo ends with a huge battle at sea.

Watch the entire promo below.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16.

