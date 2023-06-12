Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition Includes Statue

Ubisoft has revealed the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition for the upcoming first-person Avatar video game.

What is in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition?

The Collector’s Edition contains collector’s packaging, a Resistance field notebook, a premium certificate of authenticity, a set of three lithographs, a 35cm/13.7″ statue of a Na’vi jumping with a bow and arrow, a premium Steelbook case with the full game, an AMP Suit blueprint in A2 format, and a 128-page artbook.

The price has yet to be revealed, but you can currently pre-order the standard and deluxe digital editions on Ubisoft’s store.

Check out the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collector’s Edition below:

“Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA,” reads the trailer’s description. “Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is being developed by Massive Entertainment with additional work by Ubisoft Shanghai and Ubisoft Düsseldorf. The game was initially set to release in 2022 but ended up being delayed to 2023.