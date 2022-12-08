Dungeons & Dragons International Movie Poster Is Less Cluttered

The recent poster drop for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, while revealing the evil red wizard villain, didn’t please all fans. In the vein of many final Marvel movie posters, it looked like a whole lot of Photoshopped characters smushed together. The only rhyme or reason seemed to be getting every actor in there somehow, regardless of proportions to one another. Today, a vastly superior Dungeons & Dragons international movie poster arrives.

While odds seem better than average that this one also received its fair share of Photoshop, it at least features a single, coherent image. In it, Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge the Rogue (Hugh Grant), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith), Xenk the Paladin (Rege-Jean Page), and Doric the Druid (Sophia Lillis) all appear looking down into a dungeon. We assume it’s a dungeon, anyway. And they seem likely to descend.

Take a look below:

According to the official synopsis, “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves bows in movie theaters March 31. Will you roll the dice on this adaptation? Let us know in comments.

