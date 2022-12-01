Avatar: The Way of Water Featurette Focuses on Upping the Ante

The world of Pandora is about to expand in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel will follow the Sully family as they leave their home due to violent forces threatening their livelihood. They turn to the Metkayina, a group of Na’vi that occupy the reefs of Pandora, for safety. From the footage released in the trailer, the oceanic scenes are breathtaking as James Cameron introduces the audience to this section of Pandora. Zoe Saldaña, who reprises her role as Neytiri, marveled over Pandora’s beauty in a new Avatar: The Way of Water featurette.

“It was unlike anything any of us had ever seen,” said Saldaña. And now it’s The Way of Water, and it’s a world all on its own. And I felt like I was rediscovering Pandora all over again.”

In addition to the reef clan, The Way of Water will add children to the mix as Jake and Neytiri navigate parenthood. Despite the new storylines, the original themes of environmentalism and family will be prevalent in the sequel. Sam Worthington, who plays Jake, explained how Avatar 2 raises the stakes and channels the spirit of the first film.

“We’re going to add children into this love story. We’re going to increase the planet and what we see of it,” said Worthington. “If you think you’re going in and seeing a rehash of the first movie, it’s not. It’s an extension.”

You can watch the entire featurette below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Avatar: The Way of Water swims into theaters on Friday, December 16.

