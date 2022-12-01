Adam Warlock Arrives in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Teaser

It hasn’t even been a week since The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special hit Disney+. Regardless, Marvel is already giving fans a sneak peek at the team’s final big-screen adventure. Following its premiere at CCXP in Brazil, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser trailer has officially arrived online, revealing our first look at Will Poulter as one of the MCU’s most highly-anticipated new additions, Adam Warlock. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

The lead-up to the film’s release doubles as a farewell tour of sorts for writer/director James Gunn, who recently began his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios. But at least he’s putting the Guardians franchise to bed on a high note. Old-school fans should appreciate seeing the team dressed in their classic uniforms from the comics as they visit an Earth-like planet inhabited by anthropomorphic animals (likely the work of Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary). However, their last ride in the Bowie will bring them to a host of other new locations as well, from yet another interstellar prison to the lab where Rocket was born.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gunn previously set the stage for Adam Warlock’s live-action debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s mid-credits scene. And five years later, the character is finally here. He only appears for a short time during a brutal scrap with Karen Gillan’s Nebula. But this should be enough to whet viewers’ appetites until the studio is ready to share more.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. You can also view a new poster for the sequel below.

What do you think of the film’s teaser trailer? Give us your impressions in the comment section!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Al Ewing Vol. 1: Then It’s Us: It’s On Us

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.