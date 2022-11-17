Zoe Saldaña Jokes About Why She’s Ok if Gamora Never Returns After Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. is shaping up to be the last hurrah for both the cast and the crew. Writer and director James Gunn recently left Marvel to become the co-CEO of DC Studios. Dave Bautista mentioned that he’s done playing Drax after the third Guardians film. Furthermore, Zoe Saldaña, who stars as Gamora, does not know what the future holds for her character. However, she joked with Variety about why she’s okay if Gamora never returns to the MCU after Vol. 3.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” said Saldaña. “I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

It’s hard to blame Saldaña for not missing the preparation it takes to become Gamora. But all jokes aside, Saldaña understands Gamora’s importance to fans. In particular, it’s the younger generation that Saldaña cited as a reason for putting in those long hours in the makeup chair.

“Every time that you know that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked,” said Saldaña. “They have feelings too and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn’t mean it’s not special.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.

