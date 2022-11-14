Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens With $181 Million

When the original Black Panther premiered in 2018, it had a $202 million opening weekend on its way towards $700.1 million domestically, and $1.347 billion worldwide. It will be a tall order for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to match its predecessor, which was one of the most successful superhero movies ever made. Regardless, the sequel had a great debut with $181 million. Worldwide, Wakanda Forever has already hit $330 million. Wakanda Forever opens.

As noted by Deadline, Wakanda Forever had the second-highest opening of the year behind Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. However, early projections suggest that Wakanda Forever will eventually pull in $500 million during its domestic run; which would be higher than Multiverse of Madness‘ $411.3 million. But that figure won’t come into focus until we see what kind of hold the new film has in the next few weekends.

Wakanda Forever has already out-grossed Black Adam‘s domestic run, which is now at $151.1 million total after a second place finish with $8.6 million. Dwayne Johnson, the star of Black Adam, was gracious about it, and he congratulated the Black Panther 2 team for their success.

A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios

Biggest opening ever for the month of November

That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world.

Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie.

~ #BlackAdam — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2022

In third place, Ticket to Paradise is still a modest success for Universal with $6.1 million, and a new $56.5 million total. Sony’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile finished fourth with $3.2 million, and $40.8 million to date. However, Paramount’s Smile is the other success story this weekend. The horror film added $2.33 million in fifth place, which brings its domestic total to $102.7 million.

For the bottom half of the top ten, Lionsgate’s Prey for the Devil had $2 million in sixth place, with $16.96 million to date. The comedic drama, Banshees of Inisherin, finished in seventh with $1.7 million, and a new $5.7 million total. Additionally, One Piece Film: Red fell from second place to eight place with $1.44 million. Its total is now $12.7 million. Till had a $618,000 in ninth place, for $8 million domestic. And in tenth place, Yashoda had $380,000 in its opening weekend.

How high do you think Wakanda Forever can go domestically and worldwide in the weeks ahead? Share your predictions below!

