Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!

More than any other Marvel movie in Phase 4, the prospect of a Black Panther follow-up raised more questions than answers. The original movie was a box office sensation in 2018 thanks in no small part to the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance as T’Challa/Black Panther. Is it even possible to recreate that success after Boseman’s death?

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, the Superhero Hype community is getting their chance to answer that question and more. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about the Black Panther sequel.

For all of our previous coverage about this film, click here. You can also read our official review.

Director Ryan Coogler walked a fine line between paying tribute to both Boseman and T’Challa while setting the stage for the future. Arguably, this movie belongs to Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye. They’re the ones who have to carry the burden of T’Challa’s death. And none more than Shuri herself.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Namor was the primary adversary this time, although it’s unclear if this incarnation of the character can star in his own projects. Coogler took many liberties with Namor and his supporting cast, as well as Namor’s backstory and personality. As a result, the film doesn’t quite capture the essence of the character.

As for the surprises, Marvel managed to keep the cameos from being widely spoiled. And that led to some audible gasps in the audience when one of those characters appeared. That was my personal favorite moment in the film. Not just for the cameo, but for the effect it had on one of the main characters afterwards.

Now it’s your turn to leave your reviews for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the comment section below!

