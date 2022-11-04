Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Moves To Late March 2023

After years of bouncing from one studio to the next, Paramount is finally slated to release its own Dungeons & Dragons reboot next year. Unfortunately, anyone who is excited to watch Chris Pine fight monsters will have to wait a few extra weeks. Deadline brings word that the studio has moved the release of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from its original March 3, 2023 premiere date. The film will now hit theaters at the end of the month on March 31, 2023.

Honor Among Thieves features a star-studded call sheet led by Pine’s Edgin. The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez as Holga, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk, Justice Smith as Simon, and Sophia Lillis as Doric. Each actor fills a unique character class that’s typically found in an average D&D party, from a Bard to a Paladin to a Sorcerer and beyond. Additionally, Hugh Grant will appear as Forge Fitzwilliam, the rogue who serves as the film’s primary villain.

The reboot isn’t the only movie getting shuffled around on Paramount’s release calendar. Deadline also reports that Scream 6, which previously occupied the March 31 slot, is now moving to March 10, 2023. Right now, the only other films opening on D&D’s new date are studio dramas and assorted indie fare. So Honor Among Thieves shouldn’t have any trouble dominating the box office.

Fans got their first look at Honor Among Thieves over the summer, when Paramount released the movie’s teaser trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. The cast and crew also participated in a massive Hall H panel. Ahead of the movie’s debut, Hasbro and eOne are also launching their own D&D cinematic universe spanning new film and TV productions. Earlier this year, Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) signed on to executive produce his own D&D TV series. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) also began developing a D&D project for the small screen. However, it’s unclear if this is still in the works.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed Honor Among Thieves from a script they co-wrote with Michael Gilio. You can revisit the film’s trailer here.

How do you feel about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves getting delayed? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

