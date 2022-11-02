Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer and Poster Tease Newer, Bigger Visuals

Don’t expect to learn a whole lot more about the plot of Avatar: The Way of Water than you already knew before. The first full trailer, released initially on Good Morning America, focuses more on the sights and sounds of Pandora’s underwater regions than on the story found there. But even viewed online, with no 3D, The Way of Water trailer is damned impressive.

It does tease a possible connection between Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter played by Sigourney Weaver, and Grace Augustine, Weaver’s previous character. Kiri apparently can hear the heartbeat of the planetary neural network/deity Eywa. Meanwhile, of course the pesky humans are up to some damage again, with flooded submersible sequences reminiscent of director James Cameron‘s The Abyss. And the water-based Metkayina clan, led by Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari, wants no part of it, seemingly blaming Jake and Neytiri for bringing the conflict to them.

The official synopsis sticks to the basics: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” The new poster emphasizes the family.

Disney/Fox also released a couple new stills which you can see in this post.

What do you think of the journey to Pandora’s oceans? Let us know in comments!

