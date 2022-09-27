Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Be Marvel’s Second-Longest Movie

Considering that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few weeks away from release, there’s not a lot of footage from the film. But now we know how long it’s going to run. Via The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Panther sequel will clock in at two hours and forty one minutes. That will make it the second-longest Marvel Studios movie to date. Only Avengers: Endgame came in longer, with three hour and one minute.

Why is Wakanda Forever so long? THR notes that the length “was needed to capture the movie’s sweeping scope.” There are two main storylines in the film. First and foremost, the movie will explore what happens to Wakanda after T’Challa dies and a new Black Panther must be named. That part of the movie is also a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrayed T’Challa before his death in 2020.

The other half of the movie will explore Wakanda’s conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan, as led by Prince Namor, the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). Namor apparently has a grudge against Wakanda because T’Challa’s decision to expose Wakanda’s secrets has somehow endangered Talocan as well,

Letitia Wright headlines the sequel as Shuri, with Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Dominique Thorne as Riri William, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will h it theaters on November 11.

What do you think about Wakanda Forever‘s runtime? Let us know in the comment section below!

