Deadpool 3, Blade, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars Get New Release Dates

It was only a few months ago that Marvel laid out its ambitious plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6. However, the delay of Blade is having a cascading effect on the MCU’s schedule. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has shifted the release dates for Deadpool 3, Blade, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

First up is Blade, which will move into the September 6, 2024 date previously held by the third Deadpool film. That gives Marvel nearly a full additional year to find a director and work through Blade‘s reported production problems. In turn, this news means that Deadpool 3 will now hit theaters on November 8, 2024. That sequel will feature Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sharing the screen as Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time since X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. It also marks the unretirement of Jackman’s Wolverine after 2017’s Logan.

Fantastic Four is vacating 2024 entirely, and launching on February 14, 2025. WandaVision director Matt Shakman was only recently hired to direct the reboot. However, none of the FF stars have currently been cast.

There are still a few unannounced Marvel projects in Phase 6, but the final part of the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, is moving back six months. It will now hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Regardless, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still on track for a release on May 2, 2025. This will also eliminate the six-month gap between the two movies, and give the Avengers sequels a traditional one-year space between each other on the release schedule.

