Marvel Studios Lays Out Its Plans For The Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios Lays Out Its Plans For The Multiverse Saga

No one can say that Marvel Studios played it safe at its first Comic-Con panel in three years. Kevin Feige and company not only announced all of the Phase 5 titles, they also revealed three films in Phase 6! More importantly, Feige confirmed that Phase 4 was the beginning of The Multiverse Saga, and it will conclude at the end of Phase 6.

How does it all shake out? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase 4 on November 11. Then, Phase 5 will begin on February 17, 2023, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Secret Invasion will continue Phase 5 in spring 2023 on Disney+.

The highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5, 2023.

Echo has an unannounced release date that will fall somewhere in summer 2023 on Disney+.

The Marvels will join forces on July 28, 2023.

Loki returns for season 2 on Disney+ in summer 2023.

Ironheart is also coming to Disney+, but not until fall 2023.

RELATED: Marvel Studios Hall H Live Panel Blog

The long-awaited Blade reboot will kill a few vampires on November 3, 2023.

Agatha: House of Harkness has a new name. It’s now called Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and it will also cast its spell in winter 2023 on Disney+.

However, we suspect the next show is the most heavily-anticipated of the bunch. Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney+ in spring 2024. Additionally, it will run for 18 episodes.

Sam Wilson finally headlines his own film in Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts will close out Phase 5 on July 26, 2024.

On November 8, 2024, Phase 6 will begin with Marvel’s first family of superheroes: The Fantastic Four!

What comes after the FF? There are some gaps in Phase 6. And so far, there are no Spider-Man or X-Men movies on the horizon. But we do know that the Multiverse Saga ends with two films. The first is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025.

And finally, the long-rumored Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2023.

What do you think about Marvel’s latest announcements? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. 