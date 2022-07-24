Marvel Studios Lays Out Its Plans For The Multiverse Saga

No one can say that Marvel Studios played it safe at its first Comic-Con panel in three years. Kevin Feige and company not only announced all of the Phase 5 titles, they also revealed three films in Phase 6! More importantly, Feige confirmed that Phase 4 was the beginning of The Multiverse Saga, and it will conclude at the end of Phase 6.

How does it all shake out? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase 4 on November 11. Then, Phase 5 will begin on February 17, 2023, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Secret Invasion will continue Phase 5 in spring 2023 on Disney+.

The highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5, 2023.

Echo has an unannounced release date that will fall somewhere in summer 2023 on Disney+.

The Marvels will join forces on July 28, 2023.

Loki returns for season 2 on Disney+ in summer 2023.

Ironheart is also coming to Disney+, but not until fall 2023.

The long-awaited Blade reboot will kill a few vampires on November 3, 2023.

Agatha: House of Harkness has a new name. It’s now called Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and it will also cast its spell in winter 2023 on Disney+.

However, we suspect the next show is the most heavily-anticipated of the bunch. Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney+ in spring 2024. Additionally, it will run for 18 episodes.

Sam Wilson finally headlines his own film in Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts will close out Phase 5 on July 26, 2024.

On November 8, 2024, Phase 6 will begin with Marvel’s first family of superheroes: The Fantastic Four!

What comes after the FF? There are some gaps in Phase 6. And so far, there are no Spider-Man or X-Men movies on the horizon. But we do know that the Multiverse Saga ends with two films. The first is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025.

And finally, the long-rumored Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2023.

