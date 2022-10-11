New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters, Featurette

The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther is just a month away as of today. To mark the final countdown, Marvel Studios today released a series of Wakanda Forever character posters, along with a new featurette celebrating the ensemble cast. Put in the unenviable situation of having to continue the story without the charismatic leadership of the late Chadwick Boseman, the sequel focuses on all the great characters established in the first one, along with some new ones.

Among the additions are of course Tenoch Huerta’s Sub-Mariner Namor. Joining him? His queen Namora (Mabel Cadena) and ally Attuma (Alex Livinalli). They hail from the underwater kingdom of Talocan. Meanwhile, new additions to Wakanda include Riri Wiliams and Ayo’s lover Aneka.

While many fans claim they would like to see T’Challa re-cast, for cast and crew it proved therapeutic to deal with their real-life grief in the context of the character as well. Acknowledging the loss of Boseman and his character as part of the sequel’s story helped all involved to continue, and heal.

Watch the featurette:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Look through the poster gallery below for a look at all the movie’s major characters. The new official synopsis reads as follows: “Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

As comics fans know, Namor isn’t necessarily a villain. This description makes him sound more like an overly zealous potential ally. It’s just a question of how long and how violently Talocan and Wakanda work out their differences in approach. But it’s not called Talocan Forever, after all.

What do you think of these new promotional materials? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters, Featurette WATCH GALLERY

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.