Kevin Durand Cast in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Today has already graced us with one new addition to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast. But now, another key role in the sequel has been filled. Deadline is reporting that Kevin Durand is joining the next chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga, the first to be released by 20th Century Studios since its acquisition by Disney.

Durand’s character remains unconfirmed. But according to Deadline’s sources, he’s playing an ape who will serve as the film’s primary villain. Fortunately, Durand already has some experience with playing the bad guy. His resume is brimming with villainous turns in films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, I Am Number Four, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and DC Universe’s short-lived Swamp Thing series. Durand recently starred on Netflix’s Locke & Key and also appeared as a series regular on FX’s The Strain.

So far, the Kingdom cast includes Owen Teague as the lead ape, with Freya Allan also onboard as a new human character. Coming aboard the franchise in mystery roles are Peter Macon and Eka Darville, the latter of whom also joined the call sheet today.

Wes Ball is directing the new film from a screenplay by Rise and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who are also collaborating with Josh Friedman and Patrick Aison. The movie picks up several years following the events of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes and the death of Caesar (Andy Serkis). Production on the sequel will reportedly begin sometime this month.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters in 2024.

How do you feel about Durand playing the film's villain?

