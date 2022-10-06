Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Jessica Jones’ Eka Darville

One week after announcing the official title for the next Planet of the Apes installment, 20th Century Studios continues to flesh out the movie’s cast. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Eka Darville is the latest actor to join Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Unfortunately, the announcement doesn’t reveal whether he’s playing a human or one of the titular simians.

Comic book fans know Darville from his role as Malcolm Ducasse in all three seasons of Netflix’s Jessica Jones. He also played the character in four episodes of The Defenders. More recently, Darville appeared in the second season of CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story. Some of his feature credits include Her Smell, Bernard and Huey, and Mr. Pip.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) signed on to direct Kingdom in 2019, succeeding Matt Reeves, who helmed the last two films in the rebooted Apes saga, and Rupert Wyatt, who launched the new series with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011. Ball’s movie takes place many years after War for the Planet of the Apes, which marked the last appearance of Andy Serkis as Caesar when it premiered in 2017. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver are co-writing the upcoming sequel with Josh Friedman and Patrick Aison.

Darville will appear in Kingdom opposite fellow cast members Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon, all of whom will be making their franchise debut in the film. Teague is confirmed to be playing the movie’s lead primate, while Allan is reportedly starring as the main human character. Macon’s character is still a mystery. But with production slated to begin this month, we can probably expect more casting announcements to be made in the coming weeks.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters sometime in 2024.

