Marvel’s Andy Park Speaks About Designing Kang For the MCU

Shortly before taking the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Marvel offered an early look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror via concept art for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors previously made his MCU debut in Loki’s first season finale as He Who Remains, one of Kang’s many variants scattered throughout space-time. But Quantumania will mark his first proper appearance as the Multiverse Saga’s biggest of big-bads. Now, concept artist Andy Park has granted new insight into the design process for Majors’ character.

Park teased Kang’s looming introduction during a recent interview with our sister site ComingSoon. As the studio’s director of visual development, Park gets to tackle a vast assortment of beloved Marvel fixtures. But since Kang is one of the House of Ideas’ most powerful villains, bringing him to life in live-action required a lot of effort. And designing him was more than a one-man job.

“To be able to introduce a character like Kang … I had a team of amazing artists,” said Park. “A guy named Constantine Sekeris did the final concept design for that. Then Sammy Sheldon and Ivo Coveney did the final Kang that you can see, the costume. Especially [with] an iconic character like Kang, right?”

Majors is slated to have a major presence in the MCU beyond the next Ant-Man adventure. He will challenge an all-new team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bows in 2025. He will also likely have a role to play in the follow-up installment, Avengers: Secret Wars, as well. But for now, Park is just excited for fans to witness Majors in action next year.

“Growing up, reading Marvel comics, that was one of the … there are certain characters that are the big main villains that Avengers characters have always butted heads with,” continued Park. “So Kang, you knew, was going to come eventually. So I can’t wait for you and everyone to be able to see what we’ve all come up with, because it’s an amazing visual, but it’s also just what Jonathan Majors’ performance and what the scriptwriters and what Peyton [Reed] has brought out in these actors and in these characters. It’s going to be something special.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Majors shake up the MCU? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Astonishing Ant-Man: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Andy Park speaks.