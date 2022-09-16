Sony Pushes Back Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web Movies

Following the lukewarm critical response to its Venom and Morbius movies, Sony was aiming to bring even more Marvel characters to the big screen next year, with new films featuring Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web scheduled for 2023. However, the studio is making big changes to its release calendar, and both characters were caught in the shuffle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony’s Kraven movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson is moving from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023, the date previously held by Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web film. As a result of this latest switch, Madame Web will now hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

Taylor-Johnson is headlining Kraven as the titular big-game hunter who is also one of Spider-Man’s deadliest enemies. Filming began earlier this year with J.C. Chandor sitting in the director’s chair. By late June, Taylor-Johnson confirmed that production had wrapped and, more interestingly, that the film was shot entirely on location. Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose is co-starring as Calypso, with Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe playing unconfirmed roles.

Madame Web, on the other hand, started shooting in July. Sony confirmed Johnson’s casting back in February. Regardless, we still don’t know which version of Madame Web she’s playing in the film. The producers subsequently began filling out the supporting cast with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and more. S.J. Clarkson is making her feature directorial debut on the film, which is rumored to finish shooting in October.

Aside from its upcoming Marvel projects, Sony also dated or re-dated a number of other films scheduled to arrive over the next two years. Perhaps the biggest announcement is that a new Karate Kid film will bow on June 7, 2024. The studio will also release True Haunting, a new horror movie starring Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), via Screen Gems on January 6. Additionally, Sony’s animated Garfield movie starring Chris Pratt was forced to move now that Madame Web is occupying its original February 16, 2024 premiere date. That film will now arrive on May 24, 2024.

