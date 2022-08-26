Alessandro Nivola Drops Hints About His Kraven the Hunter Villain

Aside from Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s title character and Ariana DeBose’s Calypso, much of the supporting cast of Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie remains a tightly-guarded secret. Rumors have co-stars Fred Hechinger and Christopher Abbott as classic Spider-Man villains like Chameleon and Foreigner, respectively. However, an even bigger mystery concerns Alessandro Nivola, who is reportedly starring as the film’s primary big-bad. With five months left until Kraven hits theaters, we’re still no closer learning the identity of Nivola’s character than we were when he first joined the cast earlier this year. But this didn’t stop him from offering a few hints during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Superhero movies usually feature a healthy dose of spectacle. But according to Nivola, Kraven breaks the mold in a few significant ways. As Taylor-Johnson did earlier this month, Nivola appreciated how director J.C. Chandor (whom he previously worked with on 2014’s A Most Violent Year) chose to shoot the movie on location rather than spend an exorbitant amount of time inside a soundstage. In fact, Sony might not be spending that much on Kraven‘s visual effects at all.

“The physical ability of the characters in the movie is also more grounded in reality,” teased Nivola. “People aren’t flying around or anything. J.C. described it as the most incredible Olympic athlete you’ve ever seen. Moreover, the role, which I’m not yet allowed to disclose, was just a real acting opportunity for me. You’ll see. It’s just a great character part, and I didn’t have to do any CGI. I didn’t have to do any green screen.”

The lack of digital enhancements was another detail that convinced Nivola to sign on. Regardless, it sounds there are some VFX sequences in the film’s third-act showdown.

“I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie, so it’s just a classic villain role,” added Nivola. “It had a really interesting, complex psychology and personal history to draw on, and the movie has a time jump in it, so the character changes a lot from the way he is in the beginning of the film. It was as much of an acting opportunity as any other film I’ve done, and I didn’t have to contend with wearing a spandex outfit or anything like that.”

Kraven the Hunter will hit the big screen on January 13, 2023.

Do you have any new theories about Nivola’s villain? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Kraven’s Last Hunt

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.