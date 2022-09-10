Willow Series Adds Christian Slater, Full Trailer Revealed

The Disney+ Willow series arrives November 30, giving all fans something to give thanks for at the appropriate time of year. And at the D23 Expo, we got a couple of appetizers. First, the news that Christian Slater joins the series in a mystery role that the actor says allowed him to improvise a lot, and that might be connected to Madmartigan. Following that announcement, Lucasfilm dropped a full new trailer that reveals a lot of new information. Among other things, it reveals our first looks at the returning Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Brownies Franjean and Rool. Or at least one of them.

Take a look in the player below:

So Willow invents the flamethrower, eh? Didn’t see that coming.

It looks like the plot involves rescuing the kidnapped son of Madmartigan and Sorsha. As for the villains, which include a very Resident Evil-looking brute, they sound like they have familiar ties. Though it’s anyone’s guess as to whom, since Queen Bavmorda and General Kael got solidly vanquished last time around. Willow’s reference to defeating them “last time” suggests they may have lived on in spirit somehow. Foes also include familiar trolls, and the catchphrase “forget all you know” returns. This time, Willow knows full well it’s his finger that controls the universe.

There’s also a new poster, which you can see below.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in comments.

