John Williams’ E.T. Score Gets a 40th Anniversary Vinyl Pressing From Mondo

Everybody has their favorite John Williams score, but on the average top-10 list, it’s a safe bet that E.T. the Extra Terrestrial ranks pretty high. The legendary composer had already worked on five films with Steven Spielberg by the time the director’s groundbreaking sci-fi classic came along. But even to this day, E.T. remains one of their best collaborations. And with the film celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, fans can add a new pressing of Williams’ soundtrack to their record collections. Mondo has announced plans to release the E.T. score on 180-gram colored vinyl. You can check out the artwork below.

In the years since E.T.’s release, Williams’ music has proven to be just as iconic as the movie itself, with many fans able to hum its themes from memory just as easily as they can recite its most quotable lines. The main title in particular is one of the most recognizable cues in Williams’ entire catalog, alongside his themes for Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones. Unsurprisingly, even Academy voters took notice. The film netted Williams his fourth Oscar for Best Original Score in 1983.

The new edition of the album features cover art by Dan McCarthy and liner notes by Mike Duquette. Bruce Botnick, who produced the original soundtrack with Williams, also produced the reissue alongside Mike Matessino. Collectors have three different colors to choose from. The two colored options are “Full Moon” and “Heartlight” vinyl. Plus, the album will be available to own on standard black vinyl as well.

Pre-orders for Mondo’s E.T. soundtrack will officially go live this Wednesday, August 31 at 12pm CT. The album retails for $40 and can be found here.

Will you be ordering a copy of Williams’ E.T. score later this week? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading:

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. E.T. score