Steven Spielberg is Producing a John Williams Documentary

After working together for almost 50 years, perhaps it was inevitable that Steven Spielberg would eventually turn the camera on his go-to composer, John Williams. But now, it’s finally happening. Deadline brings word that Spielberg is producing a new documentary that examines Williams’ storied life and career as Hollywood’s most prolific music man.

Williams began working with Spielberg on The Sugarland Express in 1974. And over the next several decades, he continued to turn in one rousing score after another for all but five of Spielberg’s films, including Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Schindler’s List, all of which won Oscars. Williams took home two additional golden statues for his work on 1972’s Fiddler on the Roof and the original Star Wars in 1977. But his list of memorable compositions doesn’t end there. His lengthy resume also includes themes from Indiana Jones, Home Alone, Jurassic Park, and the Harry Potter franchise, among dozens of others.

This news comes just a few weeks ahead of Williams’ 91st birthday. But despite his age, don’t expect the documentary to serve as a premature epitaph for the legendary composer. Last year, Williams confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would be his final film score before retiring. However, he publicly reversed his decision earlier this month at an event celebrating his longstanding creative partnership with Spielberg, an about-face that appeared to stun even the director himself.

The doc is reportedly in the “early stages” of development, so no director has been announced yet. Although Spielberg certainly seems like a worthy candidate for the job. In the meantime, Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television alongside Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers are onboard as executive producers as well.

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

