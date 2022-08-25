Netflix’s BioShock Movie Lines Up the Director of The Hunger Games

The BioShock movie languished in development hell for well over a decade before Netflix picked up the rights earlier this year. Now, the hit video game franchise has lined up a new director. Via Deadline, Francis Lawrence has been signed to helm BioShock from a script by Michael Green.

Lawrence is best known for directing four out of the five Hunger Games movies. Starting with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013, Lawrence stayed with the franchise for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2. He is also helming the upcoming prequel movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Netflix previously hired Lawrence to direct Slumberland, an upcoming film based on the Little Nemo comic strip. His other credits also include the 2003 Constantine movie and I Am Legend.

Deadline notes that since Lawrence is currently filming The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the plan is for Green to work on the script now so that Lawrence can jump into pre-production as soon as he gets free.

The BioShock game was released in 2007 by 2K Games. As envisioned by Ken Levine and the developers at Irrational Games, it took place in an alternate timeline’s 1960s that mixed elements of the past and future. In this world, the unnamed protagonist was drawn to Rapture, an underwater city overrun by mutated and insane humans. That setting was maintained for BioShock 2 in 2010. However, 2013’s BioShock Infinite shook up the franchise by turning the clock back to 1912 and setting the action in a steampunk-inspired floating city called Columbia.

