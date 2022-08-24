Disney’s Live-Action Pinocchio Trailer Brings the 1940 Classic To Life

There are actually two Pinocchio movies coming out on rival streaming platforms later this year. Last month, Netflix shared a first look at Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version, which infuses Carlo Collodi’s beloved fairy tale with the director’s signature gothic touch and is scheduled to hit in December. But for those who prefer their wooden puppets more… clothed, Disney has the perfect alternative. The studio has released a full-length trailer for its own adaptation—a live-action remake of the Oscar-winning animated feature that originally hit theaters in 1940.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between director Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks, who headlines the movie as Geppetto. Sporting a bushy mustache and a thick Italian accent, Hanks is a dead ringer for the kindly woodsmith, whose latest creation is magically brought to life by the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo). But that’s to say nothing of Pinocchio himself. The titular marionette’s appearance doesn’t stray too far from that of his animated counterpart. It also helps that actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth nails his effervescent voice.

The trailer also reveals several other fixtures from Disney’s original film, including Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), “Honest” John Worthington Foulfellow (Keegan-Michael Key), and Stromboli (Giuseppe Battiston). There are even CGI recreations of Geppetto’s cat, Figaro, and his Goldfish, Cleo. However, the real star might be the movie’s dazzling set design, which brings familiar locations like Pleasure Island to vivid life.

In addition to directing the film, Zemeckis penned the script for Pinocchio with Rogue One co-writer Chris Weitz, who previously wrote Disney’s live-action remake of Cinderella in 2015. The supporting cast also includes Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Lewin Lloyd, Sheila Atim, and Lorraine Bracco.

Pinocchio will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 8.

