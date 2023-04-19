Courtney B. Vance Joins Live-Action Lilo & Stitch as Cobra Bubbles

Yet another major character from Lilo & Stitch has been cast in the live-action remake. According to Deadline, Courtney B. Vance has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming film as Cobra Bubbles, the hardened social worker previously voiced by Ving Rhames in the classic 2002 animated feature.

Vance’s acting career spans four decades and includes memorable performances in films including The Hunt for Red October and Dangerous Minds. He is also known for his five-year stint as a series regular on Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2001 until 2006. More recently, Vance won Emmy Awards for his roles on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

In the original Lilo & Stitch, Bubbles was tasked with keeping an eye on Nani, the guardian of her little sister, Lilo. The movie established that Bubbles was a CIA agent prior to becoming a social worker, which explained his stoic disposition. However, the Bubbles almost had a very different personality. While developing the film, the producers conceived Bubbles as being more of a submissive type and initially sought Jeff Goldblum for the role. But ultimately, they decided to overhaul his appearance and cast Rhames instead.

Earlier this week, newcomer Kahiau Machado was cast in the remake as David Kawena, the love interest of Sydney Agudong’s Nani. Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die) just booked a mystery role in the film as well. Maia Kealoha will headline the movie as Lilo, whose friendship with the titular extraterrestrial puts her family in danger. However, the producers have yet to cast a voice actor for Stitch. But we can reportedly expect Zach Galifianakis to embody the role of Agent Wendy Pleakley.

Dean Fleischer Camp is directing Lilo & Stitch from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. Although no release date is set, the film will premiere on Disney+.

How do you feel about Vance playing Cobra Bubbles? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Illusion of Life: Disney Animation

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.