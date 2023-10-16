Gargoyles Gets Live-Action Disney+ Series From Swamp Thing Writer

Disney‘s cult-favorite 1990s animated series Gargoyles is getting a live-action reboot at Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman (Swamp Thing, Salem’s Lot) is attached to write, executive produce, and showrun a live-action Gargoyles series for Disney+. James Wan and Michael Clear’s Atomic Monster production company is also executive producing. Dauberman and Atomic Monster previously collaborated on the Conjuring Universe’s Annabelle films, as well as the aforementioned Swamp Thing series.

Gargoyles’ history and journey to live-action

Disney’s Gargoyles originally aired for three seasons from 1994 to 1997. The first two seasons aired on first-run syndication. The third and final season aired on ABC starting in 1996 following Disney’s acquisition of the network. The animated series was a moderate success during its initial run, though has gone on to amass a dedicated following in the years since. The Gargoyles franchise has also expanded into other mediums, such as comic books and video games.

Notably, there have been various murmurs of a potential Gargoyles feature film in recent years. In 2011, Disney tapped G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra screenwriters David Elliot and Paul Lovett to pen the script for a big-screen adaptation of the fantasy superhero cartoon. Acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele later pitched his own Gargoyles film to the studio in 2018. However, neither version ultimately came to fruition.

“The fact that [Peele] gave a damn about Gargoyles, knew what it was, knew who I am, was tremendously gratifying,” Gargoyles co-creator Greg Weisman told ComingSoon in 2022. “Nothing really came of it, unfortunately, but I can’t say I wasn’t thrilled by it. It was neat.”

More recently, reports surfaced that Kenneth Branagh was attached to direct a Gargoyles movie for Disney. However, Weisman was quick to throw cold water on the idea. “I’m thinking … that it’s flat-out not true,” the creator wrote at the time.

Dauberman’s live-action Gargoyles series does not currently have a premiere window. In the meantime, all three seasons of the original animated series are currently streaming on Disney+.