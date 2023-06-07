Ahsoka Disney+ Premiere Release Date Set for Live-Action Star Wars Series

Disney has set the Ahsoka Disney+ premiere release date for the highly anticipated live-action Star Wars series starring Rosario Dawson.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 23. The series will follow Dawson’s Ahsoka as she pursues Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn and searches for Ezra Bridger alongside beloved Star Wars Rebels characters like Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla.

Check out the new Ahsoka video below:

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” reads the new Star Wars series’ official description.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

The limited series is written by Dave Filoni who executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.